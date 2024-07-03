Willis Towers Watson Public Limited to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.27 per share.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTW. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

WTW opened at $262.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

