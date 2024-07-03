WFA Asset Management Corp Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IEFA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.92. 6,835,612 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

