WFA Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 1,246 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 699.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. 297,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OHI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

