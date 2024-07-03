West Oak Capital LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 36.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 96.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NRG Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.89. 1,855,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,608. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

