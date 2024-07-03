West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average of $104.42. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

