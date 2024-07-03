West Oak Capital LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after buying an additional 841,822 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after buying an additional 722,717 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after buying an additional 584,906 shares during the period.

SCHA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.16. 588,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

