Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Life360 (LIF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ: LIF) recently:

7/2/2024 – Life360 is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Life360 is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Life360 was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Life360 was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Life360 was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/17/2024 – Life360 was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Life360 is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Life360 Price Performance

NASDAQ LIF traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 77,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,998. Life360, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $32.93.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

