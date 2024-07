Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells $336,152.50 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 6,625 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $336,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,306.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 4,255 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $276,660.10.

NYSE:W traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,094. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $90.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.6% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

