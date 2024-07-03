Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $181.00 to $191.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Waste Connections traded as high as $177.53 and last traded at $177.32, with a volume of 328665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.06.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WCN

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 43.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average is $162.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.