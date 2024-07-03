Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $181.00 to $191.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Waste Connections traded as high as $177.53 and last traded at $177.32, with a volume of 328665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.06.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 43.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average is $162.93.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
