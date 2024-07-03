Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 82,726 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,726 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 60.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 83,860 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 265,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,415 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCVL. Williams Trading raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. 333,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,961. The company has a market capitalization of $981.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $39.65.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

