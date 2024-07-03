Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 1,266,723 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266,723 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DYN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,511,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $77,403.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $77,403.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $73,162.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,967.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,133 shares of company stock worth $6,500,387. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

DYN stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 792,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,490. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). Sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

