Wasatch Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,170,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,279 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group makes up about 2.7% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 7.33% of The Ensign Group worth $518,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.93. 488,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,090. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day moving average of $119.16. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.79 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $530,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,813 shares of company stock valued at $808,203. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

