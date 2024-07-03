Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 24,961 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Graham were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Graham by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GHM traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.42. 71,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,427. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $308.93 million, a PE ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GHM. StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Graham in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GHM

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.