Wasatch Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,405,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 239,968 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $84,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,698. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,145,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,325.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,325.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,405,055. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Articles

