Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for about 1.8% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $340,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.15. 1,630,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,833. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.80 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.26.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

