Wasatch Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,538 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.05% of Aris Water Solutions worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100,734 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Insider Activity at Aris Water Solutions

In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

ARIS traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. 314,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,907. The firm has a market cap of $894.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.64. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Aris Water Solutions Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

