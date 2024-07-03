Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 37,238 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 958,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Novanta were worth $167,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 15.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 25.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Novanta in the third quarter worth $3,418,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Novanta by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 92,243 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NOVT traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.29. 89,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,412. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $185.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

