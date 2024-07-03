Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 1,536 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $563.11. 503,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,539. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $471.93 and a 52-week high of $569.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

