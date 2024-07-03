Wasatch Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,972,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Innospec accounts for 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Innospec worth $254,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 29,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IOSP stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $122.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.35. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $133.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec Announces Dividend

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

