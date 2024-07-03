Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 160,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RPC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 240,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RPC by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of RPC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 1,058,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $9.41.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). RPC had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

