Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Up 0.9%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.08 and last traded at $98.90. Approximately 2,368,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,460,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

The company has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

