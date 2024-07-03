VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Up 5%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 128,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,576,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.90 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

VNET Group Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $589.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.36.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $262.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in VNET Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in VNET Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

