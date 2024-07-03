VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Down 14.1% in June

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,490,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the May 31st total of 23,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
VICI Properties Stock Performance
NYSE VICI traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $27.79. 5,755,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.
VICI Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $225,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $37,539,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 47,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
