Verum Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Verum Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Certuity LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter.

VIOO stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,554. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.90. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $102.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

