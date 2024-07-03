Verum Partners LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.56. 1,111,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,272. The stock has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.03. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $186.52 and a 52 week high of $275.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

