Verum Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Verum Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $168.19. 310,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,299. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.23. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

