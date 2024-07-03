Verum Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,377,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,527. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

