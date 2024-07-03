Verum Partners LLC Invests $243,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $100.05. 1,692,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,275. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

