Verum Partners LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 1,751.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Auour Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VCRB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 118,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,760. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $77.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

