Verum Partners LLC Has $22.94 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 8.2% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Verum Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
GOVT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. 4,778,801 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.