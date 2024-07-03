Verum Partners LLC Has $22.94 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 8.2% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Verum Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. 4,778,801 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

