Verum Partners LLC Buys 173 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 64.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 683,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,079,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.41.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $213.75. 2,173,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

