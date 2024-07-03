Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,774.62

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $10,774.62 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,046.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.08 or 0.00612564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00122526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00037401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.87 or 0.00272162 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00046355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00071618 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,729,822 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

