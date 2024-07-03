Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Price Target Increased to $2.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Versus Systems stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. Versus Systems has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $20.80.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 7,480.35% and a negative return on equity of 204.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Versus Systems will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

