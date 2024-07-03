VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 5th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

VersaBank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VBNK stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.58. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,978. The firm has a market cap of C$378.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.08. VersaBank has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$16.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of VersaBank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

