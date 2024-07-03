Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $38.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 999,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 752,009 shares.The stock last traded at $14.82 and had previously closed at $14.46.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRNA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 375,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,657,000 after acquiring an additional 228,633 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 299,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 987,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 41,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

