Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $273.77

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $273.77 and last traded at $273.43, with a volume of 126183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $774,953. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 44.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.