Verge Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Verge has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $66.96 million and $2.25 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,383.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.54 or 0.00620279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00123688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00037506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.28 or 0.00275383 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00044247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00071149 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

