Velas Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $774,603.89 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Velas has a market cap of $20.65 million and approximately $774,603.89 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00044895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,607,653,400 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

