Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.00

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

Various Eateries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £31.51 million, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.51, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Various Eateries

(Get Free Report)

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Various Eateries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Various Eateries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.