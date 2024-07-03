Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Lifted by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 3.2% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.70. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $114.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

