Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDWGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 112,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 59,801 shares.The stock last traded at $67.95 and had previously closed at $67.71.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

