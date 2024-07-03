Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 112,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 59,801 shares.The stock last traded at $67.95 and had previously closed at $67.71.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
