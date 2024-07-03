Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 112,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 59,801 shares.The stock last traded at $67.95 and had previously closed at $67.71.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

