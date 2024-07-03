Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 11.0% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.68. 1,948,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,315. The company has a market cap of $406.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.