Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.13. 222,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,115. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

