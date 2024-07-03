Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,464. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2207 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

