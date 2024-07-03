Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.1% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

