Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $229.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.97 and a 200 day moving average of $226.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.