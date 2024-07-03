Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,710. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.