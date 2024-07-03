Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Trimmed by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.52. The stock had a trading volume of 823,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,216. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

