Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VDE traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $128.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,565. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

