Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VCR stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.13. The stock had a trading volume of 54,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,917. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $247.52 and a 1-year high of $319.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.94.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

